TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Randolph is expected to appear in court Wednesday after his arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Taunton.

The shooting happened near 12:30 a.m. on Thursday of last week in a home off Lothrop Street. Authorities rushed to respond and found Khamitri Cole, 17, of Brockton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. The DA’s office said one other person, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, appeared to have also been shot and transported himself to a hospital.

Five days after the shooting, the DA’s office said officers arrested Kareem Gendraw in Medford Tuesday evening.

Gendraw has been charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

People living near the site of the shooting shared their reactions with 7NEWS last week, saying they were shocked to hear about a death in their community.

While prosecutors prepared to preview their case at Gendraw’s arraignment, the DA’s office said the investigation into this incident was ongoing.

