18-year-old arrested in connection with Lowell shooting that left person critically injured

Lowell Police Department

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting last month that left another man with critical injuries.

Christian Lemay, of Dracut, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Sutherland Street just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 26 found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending