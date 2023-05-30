BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shootout in Roxbury last week, Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store captured the moment shots rang out on Shawmut Avenue near a park and a playground on Wednesday. In the video, one man was seen walking up the street with his hands in his pockets before pulling out a gun and opening fire into a crowd of people. Another man was later seen coming out of a building and shooting back.

Several people were on the sidewalk in the area when the shooting took place, including a young child who would be seen running for cover behind a nearby car. In addition to the scare for bystanders, police said multiple cars were damaged as a result of this shooting.

Days later, Cox said an 18-year-old from Cambridge had been taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday morning.

The man is facing a number of firearm charges.

Boston, Cox said, will not tolerate the violence.

“We’re pleased today to make an arrest and hopefully send a clear message that this activity has no place in our city and, more importantly, no place in this country, period,” Cox said.

Cox said police were still looking for a second suspect in connection with last Wednesday’s incident. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them, crediting help from the community with aiding them in making their first arrest in the case.

The shooting in Roxbury followed two other shooting incidents in Boston on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

On Tuesday, surveillance video captured moments when a gunman opened fire at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Gallivan Boulevard in broad daylight in Dorchester. One bullet ricocheted off a front door and others just missed a fire truck driving through the area.

On Monday, a man, later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Mayers, was shot and killed in a car on Columbia Road in Dorchester.

City leaders spoke out in the aftermath of the shootings with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Cox announcing a plan to address violence and start the summer safely. The plan, officials said, includes more upcoming community policing block parties, $19 million for summer jobs and efforts to act quickly when crime happens.

Cox on Thursday said both the Monday and Tuesday shootings also remained under investigation and asked individuals with information to reach out.

