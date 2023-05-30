BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shootout in Roxbury last week, Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store captured the moment shots rang out on Shawmut Avenue near a park and a playground on Wednesday. In the video, one man was seen walking up the street with his hands in his pockets before pulling out a gun and opening fire into a crowd of people. Another man was later seen coming out of a building and shooting back.

Several people were on the sidewalk in the area when the shooting took place, including a young child who would be seen running for cover behind a nearby car. In addition to the scare for bystanders, police said multiple cars were damaged as a result of this shooting.

Days later, Cox said an 18-year-old from Cambridge had been taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as Machyus Battle, is facing a series of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and three counts of defacing public property, according to a separate statement by the Boston Police Department.

He has been identified as the person who came running out of the building to return fire during last Wednesday’s incident, officials said.

Boston, Cox said, will not tolerate the violence.

“We’re pleased today to make an arrest and hopefully send a clear message that this activity has no place in our city and, more importantly, no place in this country, period,” Cox said.

The shooting in Roxbury followed two other shooting incidents in Boston on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

On Tuesday, surveillance video captured moments when a gunman opened fire at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Gallivan Boulevard in broad daylight in Dorchester. One bullet ricocheted off a front door and others just missed a fire truck driving through the area.

On Monday, a man, later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Mayers, was shot and killed in a car on Columbia Road in Dorchester.

City leaders spoke out in the aftermath of the shootings.

Cox again addressed violence in Boston in his most recent comments.

“The volume of guns out there is just out of control,” he said. “You add younger people in the mix with that and that makes it more dangerous for so many people because of their inability to regulate their emotions.”

Cox called for more help from the public on Tuesday, saying “I think people just need to know how to help.”

“Certainly sharing a video and things of that nature with our department is vital,” he continued.

Cox said police are still looking for a second suspect in connection with last Wednesday’s incident. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

