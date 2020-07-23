18-year-old arrested in connection with Worcester double shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is facing a number of charges in connection with a daylight double shooting in Worcester on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Bryan Beras, of Worcester, is facing two counts of assault and battery by gun, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and a number of other firearms charges, according to police.

Officers responded to Main Street near where it intersects with Herman Street and found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage obtained by 7NEWS shows a man step out of a parked car and open fire on two men walking down the street at point-blank range.

The victims were able to run away down the sidewalk and behind a nearby building where they met up with another group.

One of the men was driven to a local hospital and is said to be seriously injured. The other was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

