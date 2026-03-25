BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting a 17-year-old victim in Brockton Tuesday night.

Tyree St. Cloud was arraigned on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., Brockton police responded to the area of the BAT Bus Terminal Center on Commercial Street.

Once they arrived, police say they found evidence of several shots fired and a man who was taken to the hospital.

Upon investigation, police searched for a suspect who fled the scene. Shortly afterward, St. Cloud was taken into custody near Middle Street.

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