18-year-old arrested in Raynham armed home invasion

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is facing criminal charges after Raynham police say he tried to rob three people at knifepoint on Wednesday.

Edward Hartnett, of Bridgewater, was arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court on charges including home invasion and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement.

Officers responding to a reported attempted robbery at a home on King Street about 1:20 p.m. spoke with the three victims who said they had wrestled Hartnett to the ground after he burst into a backyard shed with a knife and ordered them to hand over their phones and cash.

A knife and two bandanas were seized as evidence.

The victims, who suffered minor cuts and scrapes, were treated by paramedics at the scene and declined to go to the hospital.

