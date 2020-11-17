18-year-old arrested in shooting of Wakefield woman

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — An 18-year-old Norwood man is facing assault and weapons charges following his arrest for shooting a woman in September, officials said.

Shemar Nelms into custody Tuesday night and is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court on a number of firearms-related charges and counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a firearm in connection the non-fatal shooting on Sept. 21, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Everly Apartments complex parking garage on Audubon Road around 3:40 a.m. found a 21-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV with a gunshot wound to her neck.

She was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized at a rehabilitation center.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to place Nelms at the scene.

A 17-year-old Wakefield girl and a 16-year-old Lynn boy have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Their names have been withheld due to their age.

They were arraigned Sept. 24.

