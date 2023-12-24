STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Stoughton resident is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the town on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue arrested Marc Francois near a condominium complex and recovered a firearm, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Soon after, another man arrived at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and when violence strikes, our residents should expect a rapid response and diligent investigation by our officers, who did exactly that in this incident,” McNamara said in a statement. “This is a great example of professional policing at work during a rapidly unfolding incident.”

Francois was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail, and he will be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court on charges including assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, and armed robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)