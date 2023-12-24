STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Stoughton resident is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the town on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Central Street and Greenwood Avenue arrested Marc Francois near a condominium complex and recovered a firearm, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Soon after, another man arrived at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a gunshot wound.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and when violence strikes, our residents should expect a rapid response and diligent investigation by our officers, who did exactly that in this incident,” McNamara said in a statement. “This is a great example of professional policing at work during a rapidly unfolding incident.”

Francois was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail, and he will be arraigned Tuesday at Stoughton District Court on charges including assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, carrying a firearm without a license, disorderly conduct, and armed robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox