LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Lowell has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a US Postal Service letter carrier in Nashua, New Hampshire earlier this year, officials announced.

The robbery happened on April 16 in the area of Blacksmith Way. In statements at the time, police said two male suspects approached the letter carrier. Police said one person pointed a BB gun at the letter carrier and stole his keys.

Law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the incident and soon arrested Baraka Janvier, 18, on a robbery charge

Five months later, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire on Tuesday said 18-year-old Tyler Savinon was also charged.

Prosecutors claim Janvier was the person who pointed the BB gun at the letter carrier on April 16.

Savinon allegedly directed the robbery, according to the US Attorney’s Office, in an effort to get a key from the letter carrier that would unlock blue mail collection boxes in the area.

Once he had the key, the US Attorney’s Office said Savinon used it to access at least two mail collection boxes in Nashua. Prosecutors said some of the stolen mail was used in financial crimes including check washing, where information on a check is changed to steal money from a person’s bank account.The US Attorney’s Office said Savinon was charged with aiding, abetting, counseling, commanding, inducing, and procuring the robbery of property of the United States. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)