18-year-old charged in connection with deadly Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Norton resident has been charged in connection with a crash in Raynham on Saturday that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Brockton woman and left her passenger seriously injured, officials said.

Devin Luc Larocque Thompson was arraigned Monday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 491 Broadway determined that Larocque’s Chevy Silverado had swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle driven by Dawn Rodrigues head-on, according to police.

Laroque was uninjured.

Rodrigues was freed from her damaged vehicle and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she later died. Her passenger, identified only as a Brockton man, was seriously injured.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Jan. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)