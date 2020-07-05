18-year-old charged with murder after alleged double stabbing in Montague

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges, including murder, after two people were stabbed and one died in Montague Friday.

Elijah Michonski allegedly entered a home on Randall Road around 6 p.m. and stabbed two of his relatives, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

One of them, a 41-year-old man, died Sunday. The other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Michonski is is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday on two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony and motor vehicle larceny, the district attorney said.

