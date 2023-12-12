BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old died Monday after a stabbing in Roslindale, police said. 

Boston police in a statement said officers first responded around 5:30 p.m. to a scene on Bradeen Street after receiving a report of a person stabbed. Police said a victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. 

Homicide detectives were notified and responding as of around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Though a suspect was still on the run as of around 7:30 p.m., Boston police in their latest update said there was no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available. 

