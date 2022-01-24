MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver is set to be summonsed to court after their car went airborne during a crash in Marshfield early Saturday morning.

The driver is slated to face charges of negligent operation, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to a police report.

Home surveillance video showed the car flying into the air on Main Street around 2 a.m.

Homeowner Josimar Fernandes said the car went at least 12 feet into the air, and that parts of the car were left scattered around his yard.

“It’s like a nightmare. You don’t believe that happened,” he said. “You see the movies, not in real life do you see things like that. I thought I’d never see anything like that.”

Emergency crews responded to the single-car crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is said to be OK, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

