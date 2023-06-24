MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly stabbing three teenagers in Middleboro early Saturday morning.

Jayden Wainwright was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Middleborough police announced.

Around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of the power lines on Wall Street and found two 19-year-olds with stab wounds. One, with multiple stab wounds in his torso, was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim, with stab wounds to his leg, was transported to St. Luke’s in New Bedford.

The third victim is a 15-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital independently.

Wainwright is currently in custody and will face arraignment Monday.

