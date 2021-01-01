18-year-old facing charges after Duxbury police bust large New Year’s Eve party

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Duxbury resident is facing charges after police say teenagers from several South Shore communities were caught partying at his home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home on Federal Eagle Road around 10:30 p.m. identified 17 teenagers and learned that several others had fled the area prior to their arrival, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

At least one intoxicated partygoer was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

Zackary Hamadeh, the host of the party, has been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. He’s expected to face additional charges for violating COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The Duxbury school and health departments were notified and steps have been taken to alert the other affected towns in an effort to minimize the risk to public safety, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

