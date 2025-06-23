REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is facing criminal charges after a state trooper was struck and critically injured by a motorcycle near Revere Beach on Monday evening, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a trooper struck on Revere Beach Boulevard around 5 p.m. determined the trooper had been propelled about 45 feet in the collision, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle that struck him was stolen.

The trooper was rushed to a Boston hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Akram Elmoukhtari, of Revere, will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motorcycle) and receiving stolen property.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that a Massachusetts State Trooper was critically injured this evening after being struck in a hit-and-run incident on Revere Beach Boulevard. This marks the second incident this month involving a trooper struck while in the roadway. My thoughts are with the injured trooper, his family and the entire Department during this difficult time. I wish him strength and healing in the days ahead. This incident is another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. I am grateful for their continued bravery and service.” 

