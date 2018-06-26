18-year-old facing charges in connection to fatal shooting of North Dighton man

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Rehoboth man is set to face a judge Wednesday following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old North Dighton man Tuesday night.

Joseph Medeiros will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges including involuntary manslaughter, carrying an illegal firearm, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding around 6:45 p.m. to 475 Forest Street for a 911 call found 17-year-old Michael Pacheco suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Pacheco was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

