QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Weymouth High School student in Quincy earlier this month.

Jaivon Harris, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy in connection with the death of Nathan Paul, 17, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

Nathan was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed car in the area of Palmer Street on Feb. 15 around 6:30 p.m., Morrisey said.

He was taken to a Boston trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nathan was a Weymouth High School senior who played on the football team.

His father, Gregory, said Nathan was getting ready to turn 18 in March and trying to decide where he wanted to go to college.

“He didn’t deserve to die. He was only 17 — a kid,” Gregory Paul told 7NEWS.

Weymouth High School had set up grief counselors for students and staff following Nathan’s death.

No additional information has been released.

