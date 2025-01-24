DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver from Connecticut was arrested Monday after a 30-mile police pursuit through New Hampshire, police said.

Thomas C. Smart, of Goshen, Conn., was charged with felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disobeying a police officer, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

At around 8:34 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a BMW seen speeding on Route 16 northbound in Dover, when the driver — later identified as Smart — did not stop, police said in a statement. The car was seen traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, they said.

The BMW then sped up and “drove in an increasingly dangerous manner,” according to police. Another person was also in the car at the time.

Police pursued Smart for about 30 miles over 15 minutes, and he is accused of driving recklessly at speeds of up to 137 mph, authorities said in the statement.

Troopers and local police deployed a tire deflation device to try and stop the car. Smart ran over the device, tried to turn, and then lost control of the BMW — which came to a stop in a ditch, police said.

The 18-year-old and his passenger were not injured during the crash, officials said. Smart was arrested and remained in preventative detention as of Friday.

The passenger was not charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper William Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)