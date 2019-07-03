18-year-old hospitalized as Worcester police investigate 2 overnight shootings

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating two overnight shootings that left at least one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to the area of Gage Street found an 18-year-old man seriously wounded from a gunshot, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Officers also responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Shrewsbury and Lyon streets, which is less than a mile away from the first shooting.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)