18-year-old killed after gas explosion in Lawrence sends chimney onto car

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Lawrence resident who was celebrating his recently obtained driver’s license with two friends was killed Thursday after a house explosion sent a chimney crashing down onto his vehicle, officials said.

Leonel Rondon was pulled from the crumpled car in a driveway on Chickering Road and rushed to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Family members say Rondon, who was set to graduate from high school this year, had just gotten his driver’s license and was celebrating the milestone with two friends when a massive explosion caused the chimney on a nearby home to collapse onto his vehicle.

Family members say 18 y.o. Leonel Rondon was set to graduate high school this year. He was killed last night when a house exploded, and the chimney collapsed onto his car. #Lawrence pic.twitter.com/i9TEJBTlHl — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 14, 2018

His two friends, whose names were not released, were badly injured and remain hospitalized at Lawrence General Hospital.

Neighbors say the explosion took them all by surprise.

“I heard a big noise, boom!” said Johnny Tran, who lives across the street. “I ran out, I saw one lady yell for help, I said, ‘Hey guys, call 911!'”

Family members say they are hoping Rondon’s friends pull through and described their lost loved one as, “an amazing young man.”

As many as 25 people have been treated for a variety of injuries as a result of the blasts.

