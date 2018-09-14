18-year-old killed after Lawrence house explosion, dozens injured in other blasts

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was killed Thursday after one of a series of explosions in the Merrimack Valley that left thousands displaced and dozens injured.

An explosion at a home on Chickering Road in Lawrence took the life of Leonel Rondon, 18.

Family members say Leonel was set to graduate from high school this year. He had just gotten his driver’s license Thursday and was out celebrating, driving with two friends.

That’s when the explosion hit, knocking the chimney of a home onto his car. Rondon was killed, and family members say his two friends were badly hurt.

Neighbors say the explosion took them by surprise.

“I heard a big noise, boom!” said Johnny Tran, who lives across the street. “I ran out, I saw one lady yell for help, I said hey guys, call 9-1-1!”

Leonel and his friends were rushed away for help. Rondon was later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Concerned friends came to the scene, thinking only of one thing.

“I don’t care about the house,” one friend said. “It’s my friend.”

Family members say they are hoping the friends pull through but were devastated at the loss of Rondon, calling him, “an amazing young man.”

As many as 25 people have been treated for a variety of injures as a result of the blasts.

