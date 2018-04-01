18-year-old killed in Haverhill rollover crash identified

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - State Police say one person has died following a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

The crash happened Saturday evening near exit 51 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police say an 18-year-old Methuen woman lost control of a 2004 Lincoln LS, causing it to roll over and crash.

State Police say an off-duty firefighter rushed in and pulled the woman from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

That driver has been identified as Alexis Spartz of Methuen.

Two off-duty State Police officers rescued the passenger, a 19-year-old woman who is in serious condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

