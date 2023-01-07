MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.

All occupants of both vehicles were transported to various area hospitals, some with serious bodily injuries. One 18-year-old passenger has died as a result of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Merrimack Police Department. If you have any information in reference to this accident please contact Lt. Chris Spillane at (603) 424-3744.

