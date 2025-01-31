BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting a person shot at Morton and West Selden streets just after 10:30 p.m., police said.

Boston EMS took the victim, Leroy S. Ryner, of Roxbury, to Boston Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

