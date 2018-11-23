18-year-old killed in New Hampton, NH crash

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a fatal crash in New Hampton early Friday morning that left an 18-year-old man dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on I-93 northbound about 6:33 a.m. pronounced Lucien Therberge dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Mark Barrett at 603-271-1162 or by email at mark.barrett@dos.nh.gov.

