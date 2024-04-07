WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent single-vehicle crash in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon that left an 18-year-old dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Industrial Way around 2:30 p.m. determined Kevin Stano, 18, of Wilmington, had lost control of the vehicle while driving around a bend and hit a telephone pole, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wilmington Chief of Police Joseph Desmond.

No additional information was immediately available.

