LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 18-year-old woman from North Andover was killed and several teenagers were injured Thursday night after a crash on I-495 North in Lawrence.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened in the area north of Exit 100B, where a GMC Envoy driven by the 18-year-old was traveling.

State police said it was around 9 p.m. when the Envoy appeared to veer into another lane at a high rate of speed and struck the side of a camper that was being pulled by a pickup truck.

At that point, authorities said the Envoy’s driver then lost control and left the roadway, hitting a curb and guardrail before rolling over a steep slope.

During the crash, police said the driver was ejected onto the road and struck by oncoming vehicles. A 17-year-old male passenger was also ejected and suffered minor head injuries.

Meanwhile, two teenagers in the Envoy’s backseat, described as a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old female, suffered minor injuries.

State police continued to investigate the crash before clearing the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

