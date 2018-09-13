18-year-old Lawrence man killed by falling chimney in gas explosion

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Lawrence man was killed Thursday when a house explosion sent a chimney falling onto his vehicle, officials said.

Leonel Robson was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital about 8:30 p.m., according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Robson was sitting in a car outside 35 Chickering Road when a chimney from a house explosion fell onto the vehicle.

At least 10 other people were being treated at Lawrence General Hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

Two firefighters were injured in Andover.

