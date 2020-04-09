HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in Haverhill on Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail.

Oscar Quinones was arraigned via teleconference Thursday morning in connection to the death of Efrain Indio Maisonet.

Officers responding to Merrimack Valley Hospital at Holy Family in Haverhill around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday learned Maisonet had been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with multiple stab wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Maisonet was at Haverhill Stadium with a group of friends when he was allegedly stabbed by Quinones, who is said to have fled the scene.

Quinones was tracked down early Wednesday morning and taken into custody.

He has a probable cause hearing scheduled for June 8.

