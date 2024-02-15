A man accused of shooting a New Bedford police detective in the face last summer was arrested at Logan Airport Wednesday.

Denzel Gomes, 18, formerly of New Bedford, was apprehended by authorities just after he stepped off an international flight from Portugal, with officers using a set of blue New Bedford handcuffs to take him into custody.

Authorities say Gomes shot and injured New Bedford Police Detective Lavar Gilbert and an unnamed civilian on July 17, 2023.

Gomes faces multiple charges: armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and carrying an illegal firearm.

“I would like to thank the efforts of law enforcement agencies on the federal level who we worked closely with, including US Customs and Border Protection, the US Marshals and the ATF, for their persistence and follow through in helping us locate the defendant. I am pleased he has now been arrested and apprehended for this violent and lawless shooting that seriously injured detective Gilbert and injured another person,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

Gomes was indicted in September, after which authorities determined he had already left the country.

“I am very pleased to know that the fugitive responsible for injuring one of our detectives during a recent shooting is now in custody,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the combined efforts of our dedicated law enforcement community in capturing the suspect. I would also like to acknowledge the particularly tenacious efforts of Detective Jordan Ferreira. This incident highlights the importance of unity between agencies and the relentless pursuit of dangerous criminals.”

Authorities do not believe the detective was the intended target of the shooting.