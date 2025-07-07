GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man injured in last week’s head-on crash in Gloucester has died.

Christopher Dailey had just graduated from Gloucester High School, where he was hockey captain and a member of the National Honor Society.

HIs funeral will be held on Thursday in Gloucester.

The crash happened last week on Route 128; two other teens were hurt.

A man in his 80s was also hurt and rushed to the hospital.

