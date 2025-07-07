GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man injured in last week’s head-on crash in Gloucester has died.

Christopher Dailey had just graduated from Gloucester High School, where he was hockey captain and a member of the National Honor Society.

HIs funeral will be held on Thursday in Gloucester.

The crash happened last week on Route 128; two other teens were hurt.

A man in his 80s was also hurt and rushed to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox