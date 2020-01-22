18-year-old man injured in Randolph shooting that left car riddled with bullet holes

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are investigating a shooting that left a young man from Hyde Park injured and a sedan riddled with bullet holes late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on West Street around 11:20 p.m. found a dark-colored Infiniti that had been shot up and blood on the passenger’s side of the vehicle, according to the Randolph Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as an 18-year-old man, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed several evidence markers scattered on the ground near the vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

The Quincy Police Department says it sent a K9 unit to assist Randolph police with their investigation but no firearm was found.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Randolph police with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

