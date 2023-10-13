BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Bridgewater say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that involved at least two other vehicles on Thursday.

The Bridgewater Police Department said both officers and firefighters were called to the area of 1001 Bedford Street around 4:15 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

First responders arrived to find an 18-year-old man from Bridgewater lying in the northbound side of the roadway, with a damaged 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle nearby.

Officials also found both a 2014 Ford economy van and a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been damaged in the crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police found the motorcyclist had been traveling south on Bedford Street “at a high rate of speed” while operating in the breakdown lane, passing traffic.

Investigators determined that the 18-year-old then allegedly hit the Ford van while it was traveling north and attempting to make a left turn.

“After colliding with the van, the motorcycle and its operator veered into the northbound lane and collided with the Jeep,” a news release from Bridgewater PD stated.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital, while both vehicle drivers involved in the crash were uninjured.

