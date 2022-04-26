CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a 68-year-old woman hospitalized last week.

Jefferson Barrillas, 18, of Lynn is due to face a judge in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday on multiple charges including armed assault to murder.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near a Silver Line stop on Washington Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday for reports of the shooting, according to a release issued by the police last week.

Upon their arrival, police said they found five shell casings littering the street and the 68-year-old woman was already on her way to the hospital. Police caught up with her on Everett Street and escorted her the rest of the way to Massachusetts General Hospital where she is being treated for a serious chest wound.

She was reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

A day after the shooting, police said they tried to pull him over but he took off and struck an officer with the car’s side-view mirror in the process.

That officer was treated at the scene and returned to work immediately after.

No further details have been released.

