18-year-old Norwood man charged with shooting Wakefield woman

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) -

An 18-year-old Norwood man accused of shooting a Wakefield woman is under arrest.

Authorities said they took Shemar Nelms into custody Tuesday night and he is to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court on a number of firearms-related charges in addition to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm in connection with a non-fatal shooting in September, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Chief of Police Steven Skory.

Officers were called to the Everly Apartments complex parking garage on Audubon Road around 3:40 a.m. September 21 for reports of a person shot.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of a Honda CRV with a gunshot wound to her neck.

She was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized at a rehabilitation center.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to place Nelms at the scene.

A 17-year-old Wakefield girl and a 16-year-old Lynn boy have also been charged in connection to the case. Their names have been withheld due to their age.

They were arraigned on September 24.

