18-year-old nursing assistant accused of assaulting 92-year-old woman she was caring for

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old nursing assistant from New Hampshire is facing assault charges after authorities say she covered the mouth of 92-year-old woman she was caring for.

A complaint filed in July against Samantha Siegel, 18, of Portsmouth, states she “knowingly caused unprivileged physical contact” by covering the mouth of a patient at St. Ann’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover, according to police.

Dover detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Siegel after launching an investigation on July 20. She turned herself in on Monday morning, Chief William Breault said.

Siegel was released on $500 personal recognizance. She is slated to be arraigned in the Seventh Circuit Court on Oct. 15.

An investigation is ongoing, Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)