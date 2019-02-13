NORWALK, Ohio (WHDH) — An Ohio teen defied his parents’ objections when he got vaccinated for the first time.

Ethan Lindenberger grew up unvaccinated under the guidance of his parents.

However, he began doing research and decided that once he turned 18 years old, he would get immunized.

“It really wasn’t like I kind of raised my fist in the air and said like, ‘You idiots, I’m getting vaccinated,'” he explained. “I sat down with them and I said, you know, this is the evidence I have and I presented it as best I could and they didn’t agree.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently reported outbreaks of measles and mumps throughout the United States.

Experts say the key to stopping the infections from spreading is by getting vaccinated.

