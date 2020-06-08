PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old high school student from Providence, Rhode Island is facing criminal charges after he allegedly coerced a 10-year-old girl to undress and engage in sexual acts in front of a live, online camera.

Akinola Akinlapa used the username Melissa#7384 to message the girl from Utah two links he told her would go to an online children’s gaming platform, according to Rhode Island’s United States Attorney’s Office. Both links allegedly opened to blank pages, so a video call was initiated between the two.

Akinlapa allegedly told the girl that the links she clicked on transmitted a virus to her computer and that all her personal information would be posted to the internet if she did not undress in front of the camera.

The girl undressed and stood in front of the camera while Akinlapa instructed her to perform sexually explicit acts, according to court documents. She pretended to comply, turned off the video and notified her mother, who contacted the West Valley City, Utah Police Department.

Investigators determined that the IP address linked to Akinlapa’s Providence residence.

On June 2, authorities from multiple agencies, including the Providence FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a federal court-authorized search of computers and smartphones at Akinlapa’s home, the attorney’s office said.

They reportedly found images of at least two pre-pubescent girls on Akinlapa’s smartphone and on his online account.

Investigators determined that Akinlapa communicated with more than a dozen pre-pubescent girls in a similar way communicated with the 10-year-old Utah girl, the attorney’s office added.

Akinlapa was arrested June 3 on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, coercion and enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

An investigation remains ongoing.

