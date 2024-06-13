BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was shot and taken to an area hospital Thursday shortly after a high school graduation in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, officials said.

Police responded to the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard near 11:45 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Once on scene, Cox said, officers found the teen suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim had just attended a graduation for Boston Collaborative High School. Though the school was holding a graduation ceremony in the area, Cox said the shooting did not happen at the graduation itself, potentially taking place inside a nearby garage.

Cox said the incident did not appear to be a random event. Though an investigation was ongoing, he said there may have been some sort of altercation before shots rang out.

Cox asked for the public’s support as the investigation continued, urging anyone with information about this incident to reach out to authorities.

“To say this is an unfortunate incident would be an understatement,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “This is a travesty. This should not happen.”

“High school students attending a graduation on a beautiful day like today shouldn’t have to have that day marked by a shooting taking place and a young woman having to go to the hospital,” Hayden said.

Hayden said authorities were “in the sprawls of an active investigation” and said officials will pursue this case vigorously. He said his office will work to bring the person or people behind this shooting to justice.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:15 p.m. and spotted several police vehicles parked in the area. Police had an entire block of Pier 4 Boulevard taped off near its intersection with Northern Avenue.

The shooting happened in a busy part of the Seaport that was bustling with activity near midday. Many onlookers gathered in the area while the police investigation continued.

Near 12:30 p.m., police appeared to be looking at a black car that was stopped in the area. Police had placed evidence markers on the car.

Cox said the car was part of the investigation but did not provide further information.

One woman speaking with 7NEWS said she had been in a nearby Tatte restaurant getting food with her mother when she suddenly heard people screaming. She said she saw a woman come out of the black car holding her stomach. The woman who spoke with 7NEWS said the woman from the car appeared to be bleeding before she was put on a stretcher and taken away.

