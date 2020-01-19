18-year-old shot at Texas high basketball school game dies

An 18-year-old who was shot during a high school basketball game in Dallas died from his injuries, police say.

A police news release said Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital. He was shot Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools.

A 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge, police said.

The shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand, according to police. Teenagers were being escorted out of the gym when the gunfire began.

Police said a school district police officer was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously injured.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has said that Strickland was a former student in the district and the 15-year-old was a current student.

Hinojosa said about 650 people were inside the gym when the shooting happened.

