18-year-old shot in Methuen drives himself to hospital in bullet-riddled car

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) – An 18-year-old Lawrence man shot inside a vehicle in Methuen late Thursday night drove himself to a local hospital, where he was subsequently flown to a Boston hospital, officials said.

The victim drove himself to Holy Family Hospital following the shooting on Huse Road around 10 p.m., according to the Methuen Police Department.

A medical helicopter then flew him to Boston, where police say he is in critical but stable condition. His name has not been released.

Sources tell 7NEWS that at least 10 rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

Authorities impounded the vehicle, which police say was riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are currently reviewing several surveillance videos recorded in the area in an effort to track down the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

