SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville native Sarah Akinbuwa, has gone viral for her latest creation – a bright pink, hand-crocheted prom dress.

The 18-year-old said she took inspiration from actress and model Zendaya for the dress, which is adorned with more than 200 roses, complete with jacket and handbag.

The dress turned out exactly as she had hoped, needing zero alterations after it was finished, and the response she received was worth the work: a TikTok she posted about the dress has more than 2.5 million likes and 26 million views and got her noticed by Zendaya’s stylist.

Akinbuwa said she’s looking forward to her next step in becoming a crochet designer. She’s off to Framingham State University later this year to study fashion – and hopes to one day have Zendaya wearing one of her designs.

