18-year-old sought in Lowell shooting that left person critically injured

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man with critical injuries.

Christian Lemay, 18, of Dracut, is wanted on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot in the area of Sutherland Street just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 26 found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Lemay is said to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Lemay’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

