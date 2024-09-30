SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver will be summonsed to court after police said he backed his pickup truck through the front door of an indoor playground and arcade in Sutton Sunday night.

The crash happened at Luv 2 Play on Galaxy Pass. The building’s front entrance was damaged, with broken glass and other debris scattered across the ground. Equipment inside Luv 2 Play was also damaged.

By 12:30 p.m., the front of Luv 2 Play was boarded up.

Though there were no reported injuries, Luv 2 Play in a post on Facebook said their building suffered significant property damage.

“We are going through the legal formalities,” Luv 2 Play said. “Unfortunately, the facility [will] remain closed for an uncertain time.”

Sutton police said the teen driver in this incident accidentally hit the gas pedal, instead of the brake. He will appear in court for a charge of negligent operation.

