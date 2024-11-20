HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Brewster will be charged for a fiery car crash in Harwich.

The car was reportedly traveling at 80 miles per hour and accelerating before the crash on Queen Anne Road, which left the vehicle engulfed in flames.

“They turned around and the car crashed about 30 feet off into the woods. The car was off, it struck the gate to the power lines. There was a small fire starting in the engine,” Harwich Police Lt. Aram Goshgarian said.

Two people were flown to Massachusetts General Hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Three others experienced non-life-threatening injuries. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old.

The two victims flown from the scene are both female and were riding in the back of the car. A first responder reportedly had to place a tourniquet on one of their legs. The three other victims are all male.

“When my dad first said that, I was like, ‘Is he dead? Is he alive?’ All I heard was, ‘Your brother got into a car accident,’” said a sister of one of the boys.

One of the girls’ best friends visited the crash scene Tuesday.

“She has a few broken ribs I heard, a broken wrist, a broken arm, something happened with her eye, broken clavicle,” she said of one of the injured girls. “I was heartbroken. I don’t know, I’m still in shock, but it’s crazy that something can change like [that].”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)