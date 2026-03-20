CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said an 18-year-old man will be charged with murder in connection with Thursday night’s stabbing attack in Chelsea.

Sergio Castellanos, 18, is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Friday.

Police said they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Chestnut Street and Everett Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found multiple stabbing victims. All were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The DA confirmed that a 25-year-old male from Chelsea died following surgery after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)