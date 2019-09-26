18-year-old woman ejected, killed in rollover crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman was killed when she was ejected from her SUV in a rollover crash in Freetown on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 140 south near Exit 8 around 8 a.m. found a wrecked Ford Escape in the breakdown lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, who police say was native of North Dartmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman veered off the road into the median, causing her SUV to flip over, police said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Freetown police, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash.

