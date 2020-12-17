187 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

The statewide average daily case rate is in the red zone this week at 65.1 per 100,000 residents with 63,445 new cases reported in the last 14 days.

One hundred and eighty-seven cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines. Up from the 158 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Agawam

Adams

Amesbury

Andover

Ashburnham

Ashland

Athol

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Barre

Bellingham

Berkley

Billerica

Blackstone

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Brookfield

Burlington

Carver

Charlton

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Concord

Danvers

Dartmouth

Deerfield

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Dudley

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

Easton

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Gloucester

Grafton

Granby

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Groveland

Halifax

Hanover

Hanson

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holden

Holyoke

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Leicester

Lenox

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Mansfield

Marion

Marlborough

Marshfield

Mattapoisett

Medway

Melrose

Mendon

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleborough

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Millis

Monson

Montague

Nantucket

New Bedford

Newbury

Newburyport

Norfolk

North Andover

North Attleborough

North Reading

Northborough

Northbridge

Norton

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Orange

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Pittsfield

Plainville

Plymouth

Princeton

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Reading

Rehoboth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rowley

Rutland

Salem

Salisbury

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Somerset

Southampton

Southborough

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Sturbridge

Sutton

Swampscott

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tewksbury

Tisbury

Topsfield

Townsend

Tyngsborough

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Waltham

Wareham

Webster

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Newbury

West Springfield

Westborough

Westfield

Westford

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 39, according to the report, with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.

Since last week, 691 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 5,376.

The report also states that 187,221 people have completed their quarantine to date and 61,181 are still undergoing theirs.

